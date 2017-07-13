St. Petersburg reports sewage spill at Southwest plant

Southwest sewage plant in St. Petersburg (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – About 50,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater spilled at the Southwest sewage plant near Eckerd College on Wednesday night.

Heavy rains caused an increase into the facility, and due to ongoing construction, the decreased capacity of the chlorine contact basin allowed some of the waste to overflow.

The spill happened Wednesday between 8:50 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. at 3800 54th Avenue South, according to the city of St. Petersburg.

A city release stated the wastewater was “mostly treated.”

The water was contained to a nearby retention bond on the plant’s property, according to the city.

