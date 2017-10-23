St. Petersburg to be featured on the Florida Stories walking tour app

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. -- St. Petersburg Preservation is set to launch their newest walking tour Tuesday on the Florida Stories walking tour app.

The city joins 11 other Florida cities, including Tarpon Springs and Ybor City, on the free app.

The app is very simple to use. Once it’s downloaded, you select the city you want to tour. That brings up a map with a walking route -- your phone's GPS will help you navigate to the different stops on the tour.

Once you arrive at a designated stop, you click the play and listen to the audio recording about that stop.

St. Petersburg Preservation is the group responsible for getting St. Petersburg on the Florida Stories app. The group offers guided walking tours, which they will continue to do, this is just another option for people wanting to explore the city.

"People love our city, they love its character -- they love its sense of place," said Peter Belmont with St. Petersburg Preservation.

St. Petersburg Preservation will host a launch party Oct. 24, at the St. Petersburg Museum of History, from 6-8 p.m. It’s free to attend, but you are asked to pre-register here.

