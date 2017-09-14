Still no electricity? Here's a list of places to cool off in Pinellas Co.

Close up view on HVAC units (heating, ventilation and air conditioning). 3D rendered illustration. (Photo: vchal)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- With thousands still out of power in our area, a few places have reached out to let us know they have places to go to cool off.

The following locations have reached out to let us know they have cooling stations at the following times:

- Church of Scientology located at 500 Cleveland Street in Clearwater 33755 from Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

-50 persons, some food, water and drinks

- Countryside Christian Center located at 1850 McMullen Booth Rd. in Clearwater from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., available Thursday and Friday

- Christ Lord Lutheran Church located at 2045 Hercules Ave in Clearwater Clearwater. Available through noon Saturday.



- Chapel By the Sea 54 Bay Esplanacle located at Clearwater Beach from 9 to 5 p.m.

- Cornerstone Christian Center located at 317 Milwaukee Ave in Dunedin 34698, available 24/7

- First United Methodist Church located at 421 Main Street in Dunedin 34698 Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- St. Mark Lutheran Church located at 1120 Curlew Rd. in Dunedin from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., available on week days

- Gulfport Police Department located at 2401 53rd St. S. in Gulfport as needed



- Indian Shores Municipal Center/ Town Hall located at 19305 Gulf Blvd. on the 4th Floor in Indian Shores from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Has water. Elevator to the 4th floor of town hall.

- Largo Community Center located at 400 Alt. Keene Rd. in Largo Largo from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Saturday.

- Largo Public Library located at 120 Central Park Dr. in Largo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



- New Life Baptist Church located at 10539 122nd Ave. N. in Largo from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 pm

- St Paul United Methodist located at 1498 Rosery Rd in Largo Fl 33770 from 9:00 to 2:30 pm. It has coffee and water, cell phone charging areas.

- Bible Fellowship Church located at 4670 East Bay in Largo, available noon to 6 p.m.

- Florida Dream Center located at 4017 56th Ave. N. in Lealman, available 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

