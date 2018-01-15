Pinellas Park road closed as police talk to armed man at UPS facility

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- A stretch of road is closed to traffic while police negotiate with an armed man threatening to hurt himself at a UPS facility.
All of 126th Avenue west of 49th Street is closed for the time being, according to a Pinellas Park Police Department news release.
Officers are talking with the man at the UPS Distribution Center on 126th Avenue as he reportedly is armed with a gun and expressed hurting himself, police say.
The person is contained in the parking lot; there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
