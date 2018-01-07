Sunday Conversation: Decades later, sex assault survivor finally receives therapy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In 1969, a St. Petersburg girl was sexually attacked by a gang of men.
Almost 50 years later, that survivor is finally getting the therapy she says she needed.
Read: Gang raped at 17. Therapy at 65. -- Tampa Bay Times
In this morning’s Sunday Conversation with the Tampa Bay Times, 10News anchor Courtney Robinson talks with Leonora LaPeter Anton to find out why it took so long for this survivor to get help.
