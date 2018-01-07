Sunday Conversation: Decades later, sex assault survivor finally receives therapy

After Evelyn Robinson was gang raped in 1969, her attackers dropped her off at this corner in St. Petersburg, where she used a phone booth to call police. (Photo: MONICA HERNDON | Times)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In 1969, a St. Petersburg girl was sexually attacked by a gang of men.

Almost 50 years later, that survivor is finally getting the therapy she says she needed.

Read: Gang raped at 17. Therapy at 65. -- Tampa Bay Times

In this morning’s Sunday Conversation with the Tampa Bay Times, 10News anchor Courtney Robinson talks with Leonora LaPeter Anton to find out why it took so long for this survivor to get help.

