Sunday Conversation: Why do some condos not have sprinklers?

St. Petersburg police officers look up at the destroyed condo in Waterside at Coquina Key where a fire Sept. 7 killed 25-year-old Zachary Means and injured his roommate, Daniel Herrmann, also 25, who escaped through a bedroom window. (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A deadly fire in St. Petersburg revealed serious safety concerns for condominiums statewide.

The Tampa Bay Times found not all condo complexes are required to have sprinklers. In fact, the boards of condos built before 1994 vote on whether to retrofit units.

10News anchor Courtney Robinson sat down with Times reporter Susan Taylor Martin for this Sunday Conversation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV