SUV crashes into St. Petersburg dialysis center, driver runs off

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The driver of an SUV that crashed into a building ran off, injuring a person inside.
Police responded around 12:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, to the American Dialysis Center at 446 4th St. South, where a BMW SUV crashed into the building's entrance.
The driver ran away, while two people inside the SUV were not hurt, according to a news release.
A person was injured inside the building and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs