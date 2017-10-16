SUV crashes into St. Petersburg dialysis center, driver runs off

An SUV crashed Monday, Oct. 16, into the American Dialysis Center in St. Petersburg. (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The driver of an SUV that crashed into a building ran off, injuring a person inside.

Police responded around 12:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, to the American Dialysis Center at 446 4th St. South, where a BMW SUV crashed into the building's entrance.

The driver ran away, while two people inside the SUV were not hurt, according to a news release.

A person was injured inside the building and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV