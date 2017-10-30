Tarpon Springs clerk uses stool to protect from knife-wielding robber

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A gas station clerk used a stool to protect himself from a knife-wielding robber.

The encounter happened at the Chevron gas station, 39720 U.S. 19 N., on Monday at about 8:15 p.m.

The suspect entered the store, jumped over the counter and told the clerk "I don't want to hurt you, just give me the money," Tarpon Springs police said in a statement.

The man, who took an undetermined amount of cash, exited the store and ran in a northerly direction, police said.

The suspect is described as between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall, medium to stocky build, last seen wearing denim jeans, black sneakers, a dark grey hooded sweatshirt with neon orange draw strings and a unknown neon orange logo on the left breast, a black mask and teal-colored gloves.

