Tarpon Springs PD investigating possible suspicious death

10News Staff , WTSP 1:51 PM. EST January 08, 2017

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Tarpon Springs deputies responded to a call about a person down in a wooded area at the 600 block of N. Safford Ave. on Sunday around 9:25 a.m. 

The man was discovered dead at the scene. He lived with two other people in the area in a homeless camp. 

Detectives are performing a further investigation to discover whether it is a suspicious death. 

Stay with 10News for further details. 

