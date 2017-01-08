Tarpon Springs PD investigating possible suspicious death

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Tarpon Springs deputies responded to a call about a person down in a wooded area at the 600 block of N. Safford Ave. on Sunday around 9:25 a.m.
The man was discovered dead at the scene. He lived with two other people in the area in a homeless camp.
Detectives are performing a further investigation to discover whether it is a suspicious death.
Stay with 10News for further details.
(© 2017 WTSP)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs