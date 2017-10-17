Teen charged with second-degree murder in deadly Clearwater carjacking

The reportedly stolen vehicle. (Photo: @MyClearwaterPD twitter)

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A 17-year-old boy is charged with second-degree murder for the deadly Monday night carjacking in Clearwater.

Jarnalen Dreshaw Coleman, a Dade City teenager, arranged to meet Louise Ornduff and her son in a Bank of America parking lot for the possible sale of a Nissan Rogue, according to a Clearwater Police Department news release.

The meeting happened around 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, at the bank at Belcher and Belleair roads.

Coleman and his alleged accomplice, 18-year-old Lasupta Singletary, were armed and demanded the keys to Ornduff's Hyundai Veloster that she drove to the bank.

They were successful in stealing the Veloster but as they drove off, Ornduff fired a shot that hit Singletary. Coleman drove the stolen vehicle to an area hospital to help Singletary, but she was pronounced dead.

Officials charged Coleman with second-degree felony murder and armed robbery, the release states. Charges are possible for Ornduff, however, the case remains under investigation.

