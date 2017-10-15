Teen, St. Petersburg officer, 2 Pinellas County deputies hurt in crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- An early investigation shows an officer's missed turn caused a crash that injured a teenager and county deputies.
St. Petersburg Police Department Officer Scott Cameron was driving an unmarked vehicle eastbound on 26th Avenue South, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.
While making a right turn onto southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Street South, the right front tire hit the curb and caused him to lose control of the car.
The impact created a ripple effect: officials say Cameron's car then crashed into a car driven by Deputy Guy Habercom with Deputy Justin Gould as a passenger.
That forced the deputies' car to crash become pushed into another car, driven by 18-year-old Dallas Speights.
The crash happened around 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, the release states.
Everyone was taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation continues.
