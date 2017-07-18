Treasure Island police searching for missing endangered teen

Treasure Island police released this photo of Shaelynn M. Campfield early Tuesday morning. (Photo: Treasure Island Police Department)

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. – The Treasure Island Police Department is searching for a missing endangered 13-year-old girl.

Shaelynn M. Campfield ran away Monday afternoon from her hotel on the 8400 block of West Gulf Boulevard.

Campfield was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue shorts.

Treasure Island police said Campfield left the hotel after an argument with her parents. She does not have her cellphone with her or means of transportation, according to police.

Campfield suffers from depression and requires medication, according to the Treasure Island Police Department.

Anyone with information on Campfield’s whereabouts is asked to call (727)547-4595.

