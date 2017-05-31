WTSP
Close

Troopers searching for driver in fatal Pinellas County hit-and-run crash

10News Traffic Anchor Hilary Zalla provides a morning traffic update for Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

Staff , WTSP 8:23 AM. EDT May 31, 2017

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist Wednesday morning.

Troopers say the driver was traveling westbound on Ulmerton Road when they collided with a 62-year-old man on a bicycle and then left the scene.

After the collision, a second vehicle also traveling westbound on Ulmerton hit the man in the road, troopers say.

The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene, troopers say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP by calling (347)813-631-4020 or Crime Stoppers at (800)873-8477. 

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Clearwater PD searching for hit-and-run pickup truck that struck bicyclist

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories