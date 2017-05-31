Troopers searching for driver in fatal Pinellas County hit-and-run crash

A bicyclist was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Wednesday morning in Pinellas County.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist Wednesday morning.

Troopers say the driver was traveling westbound on Ulmerton Road when they collided with a 62-year-old man on a bicycle and then left the scene.

After the collision, a second vehicle also traveling westbound on Ulmerton hit the man in the road, troopers say.

The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene, troopers say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP by calling (347)813-631-4020 or Crime Stoppers at (800)873-8477.

© 2017 WTSP-TV