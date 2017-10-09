A woman chasing after her dog was hit by a car late Monday on U.S. Highway 19 Alternate. (Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was hit by a car while running after her dog late Monday night, and the dog still is on the loose.

Karen Schaefer, 52, chased her dog into U.S. Highway 19 Alternate north of 56th Avenue. A southbound vehicle hit her soon after, with its driver continuing to drive from the scene, according to a news release.

Schaefer was taken to Bayfront Medical Center with unknown injuries.

A responding trooper found a hubcap and vehicle debris on the road, but the make and model aren't known, the release states. Schaefer was unable to provide a vehicle nor suspect description.

The dog, unknown in breed, has yet to be found.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV