Two-vehicle crash with motorcycle leaves man with life-threatening injuries

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pinellas Park Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and two vehicles that happened around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of Gandy Blvd. at Grand Ave.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the driver of the motorcycle was sent to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Pinellas Park Police Traffic Homicide Investigators continue to evaluate the scene of the crash due to the serious nature of the injuries to the motorcyclist.

