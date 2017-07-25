Uber driver shot near St. Pete-Clearwater Airport; suspect on run

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA. - A suspect who shot an Uber driver early Tuesday is believed to be on the run.

Pinellas County deputies came across 33-year-old Terence Baxter unresponsive in the driver's seat of his car around 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the area of Ulmerton Road and 40th Street North near the St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport.

Deputies say he had been attacked and shot in the abdomen while on duty for Uber. His car was damaged and found in a construction area.

Authorities do not yet have any suspect information.

