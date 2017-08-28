US Coast Guard crew from Clearwater helps rescue 67 people in Harvey relief efforts

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast Twitter account posted three photos of the Clearwater crew’s relief efforts. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast)

HOUSTON – A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew from the Clearwater Air Station helped rescue 67 people Monday during Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast Twitter account posted three photos of the Clearwater crew’s relief efforts at 8:59 p.m. Monday.

#USCG This Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Station #Clearwater evacuated 67 people today during #HurricaneHarvey relief operations. pic.twitter.com/vJGf9WIHuP — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 29, 2017

The National Hurricane Center says heavy rain from Harvey is expected to worsen flooding in Southeast Texas and southwestern Louisiana.

The center says in its 5 a.m. ET advisory that flooded roadways continue to make travel difficult and advises people to take shelter.

The storm center was marked 135 miles south-southwest of Port Arthur, Texas, and was moving east at 3 mph with sustained winds of up to 45 mph.

The storm was expected to make a slow turn to the northeast on Tuesday, placing the center just off the middle and upper Texas Gulf coast through Tuesday night before moving inland. Harvey is expected to produce 10 to 20 additional inches or rain over the upper Texas coast and southwestern Louisiana through Thursday, with isolated storm totals maybe reaching 50 inches over the Houston-Galveston area and the upper Texas coast.

Harvey reached a Category 4 hurricane, but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

