Vehicle discovered in lake in St. Petersburg

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a call about a possible vehicle in Sheffield Lake, located at 49th St. N. near 24th Ave. N., around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

At arrival, tire tracks and a knocked down sign were noted and firefighters used a ladder truck to spot the vehicle in the water.

Authorities are currently awaiting a wrecker to pull the vehicle out of the water and are not sure if there is anyone inside of it at this time.

Deputies continue to search for possible witnesses to the crash.

Southbound traffic along 49th St., between 23rd and 25th Ave. N. will be limited to one lane until the wrecker is able to retrieve the vehicle from the lake.

Stay with 10News for further details.

(© 2017 WTSP)