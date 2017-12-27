Woman hit, killed by passing car on 49th Street in Pinellas Park

Defocused shot of ambulance on a city street, stock image. (Photo: Monkey Business Images, Thinkstock)

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- Drivers are asked to avoid a stretch of road where a woman was hit and killed by a passing car.

Police responded just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, to the area of 49th Street North and 88th Avenue North on a report of the crash, according to a news release.

An adult woman was hit was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver is cooperating with police, the release states.

Northbound 49th Street between 86th and 90th avenues is closed. Southbound 49th Street is open.

The victim nor driver was not immediately identified by police.

