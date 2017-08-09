Woman in critical condition, cat dies in St. Petersburg apartment fire

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue crews found a woman unconscious in her bedroom at the apartment at 2000 Gandy Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. (Photo: St. Petersburg Fire Rescue)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A woman is in critical condition and a cat died in an apartment fire early Thursday morning.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue crews found a woman unconscious in her bedroom at the apartment at 2000 Gandy Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities took the woman to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

Firefighters had to force entry into the apartment where they found a small fire in the living rom.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Structure fire at 2000 Gandy Blvd. N. 50-year-old female occupant was found unconscious inside her apartment and was taken to Tampa General pic.twitter.com/twT5CpOZPT — St Pete Fire Rescue (@StPeteFR) August 10, 2017

