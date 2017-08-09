WTSP
Woman in critical condition, cat dies in St. Petersburg apartment fire

Staff , WTSP 6:40 AM. EDT August 10, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A woman is in critical condition and a cat died in an apartment fire early Thursday morning.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue crews found a woman unconscious in her bedroom at the apartment at 2000 Gandy Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities took the woman to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

Firefighters had to force entry into the apartment where they found a small fire in the living rom.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

