Woman proposes to partner in epic flash mob at Sundial

The Sundial in downtown St. Petersburg. (Photo: City of St. Petersburg)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A woman proposed to her partner during a flash mob at the Sundial.

Hoang Nguyen posted a video to his Facebook page of a woman named Darrian proposing to her partner Gabby.

According to the Facebook post, the group arrived to the Sundial 45 minutes early to coordinate the flash mob.

The group danced to:

Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like”

Beyoncé’s “Love on Top”

Beyoncé’s “Halo”

The video has more than 2,000 views since Nguyen posted it on Monday.

