Woman shot by 'accidental discharge' at nail salon

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened as a result of what is being called an accidental discharge on Friday around 6:30 p.m.
A 19-year-old woman was getting her nails done at Dara's Nail Salon and Day Spa, located at 9049 Starkey Rd. in unincorporated Seminole.
An employee at R & R Firearms located at 9051 Starkey Rd. in a neighboring building was clearing a gun in the store when the gun was accidentally discharged, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
19-year-old Yaminah Gilbert was sitting in a salon chair when the incident happened and Smith came forward to report the accidental discharge after the incident.
Gilbert was sent to be treated at Bayfront Medical Center for non-life threatening wounds. She was released late Friday. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
