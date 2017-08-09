Worker killed in Palm Harbor after being crushed by a sign

File (Photo: Associated Press)

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A worker was killed Wednesday after he was crushed by the sign he was working on, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was on a lift about 20 feet in the air at 34200 U.S. Hwy. 19 when he leaned over and his body hit the lift's controls, which resulted in him being pinned between the sign and the box he was in, authorities said.

The man's on the ground controls didn't work to free him, authorities said.

