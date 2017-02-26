Wrong-way driver on I-275 arrested for DUI

(Photo: FHP)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A wrong-way driver was reported driving north on the southbound lanes of I-275, north of Dick Misner Bridge around 3:42 a.m. Sunday.

The Toyota Camry collided with the front-end of a Nissan Xterra SUV in the inside lane shortly after the wrong-way driver was reported, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The SUV attempted to swerve out of the way of the Camry, causing the vehicle to spin around and flip over in the process, landing upright in a retention pond.

Following the crash, the driver of the Toyota Camry told the FHP that he was driving to Bradenton and that the other driver was traveling in the wrong direction and he was unable to avoid them.

The driver of the SUV and several witnesses told the FHP that the Camry driver was, in fact, traveling in the wrong direction and became unavoidable.

Both the driver and passenger of the SUV were sent to be treated at Bayfront Hospital for minor injuries and the driver of the Camry, now identified as 30-year-old Jeffrey Vendredi, was arrested by the FHP for DUI. He had no reported injuries.

(Photo: FHP)

(© 2017 WTSP)