Pipeline debate personal for St. Pete resident

President Donald Trump wasted no time making changes his first few days in office, clearing the way for two major and controversial oil pipelines. Progress to the Keystone XL and Dakota pipelines had been halted by President Obama after years of debate because of environmental concerns.

Tracy Penokie is one-fourth Native American and feels a strong connection with the people of the Standing Rock tribe who would be affected by the pipelines. She and a group of St. Petersburg activists traveled to North Dakota to make their voices heard last October.

She and her fellow activists were not surprised by Trump’s decision Tuesday.

“It’s definitely a slap in the face …. I know it’s an ongoing thing. Keystone took seven years [to protest and get action on the drilling]. Nothing shocks me anymore. It’s just the destruction of greed that, you know, nobody cares.”

President Trump said Tuesday that moving the project along would ultimately create jobs.

As for Tracy, she plans to return to Standing Rock, potentially with her family to live and join the Sioux tribe there in fighting against this latest setback.

(© 2017 WTSP)