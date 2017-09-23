Plane, helicopter collide in Clearwater

A plane and a helicopter collided at Clearwater Air Park.

A helicopter and a small airplane collided Saturday afternoon at a Clearwater airport.

The collision happened at the Clearwater Air Park, 1000 N Hercules Ave.

The plane flipped as a result of the collision.

Clearwater Fire is cleaning up the fuel spill and there are two patients with minor injuries.

Stay with WTSP.com for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV