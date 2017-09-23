Plane, helicopter collide in Clearwater

A helicopter and a small airplane collided Saturday afternoon at a Clearwater airport.
The collision happened at the Clearwater Air Park, 1000 N Hercules Ave.
The plane flipped as a result of the collision.
Clearwater Fire is cleaning up the fuel spill and there are two patients with minor injuries.
Stay with WTSP.com for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs