Plane, helicopter collide in Clearwater

10News Staff , WTSP 5:42 PM. EDT September 23, 2017

A helicopter and a small airplane collided Saturday afternoon at a Clearwater airport.

The collision happened at the Clearwater Air Park, 1000 N Hercules Ave.

The plane flipped as a result of the collision.

Clearwater Fire is cleaning up the fuel spill and there are two patients with minor injuries.

