Plane wreckage, another body found off Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY, Fla.-- The wreckage of a plane has been found along with the body of another crash victim in the case of the aircraft that went missing last week.

The body of the pilot -- Jasper Jerrels, 65 -- was found last week. Crews found the body of 60-year-old Hue Singletary, Jerrels’ fiancée on Sunday, according to WUFT. The Levy County Sheriff's Office continues to search for Jerrels' son, Dylan, 17.

Sea Tow and Florida Air Recovery, working with the sheriff’s office, located the wreckage of the white Piper Cherokee in 10 to 12 feet of water about seven miles off the coast of Cedar Key, according to officials.

One side and roof of the plane were torn off upon impact, and it was difficult to see distinguishing features in the wreckage, said one member of one of the recovery crews.

The plane had left the airport in Brooksville en route to Cedar Key.

The plane will be taken to a facility in Jacksonville for investigation.

