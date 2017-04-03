Planning to live in a tiny home? Here's where you can put it

(Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL --Tiny homes are touted as affordable housing with greater mobility and a reduced environmental impact.

The Eco Village in St. Petersburg houses a few of them. The village is a living demonstration of green efficiency and sustainability.

Chris Kenrick gave us a tour in one of the miniature living spaces. It didn’t take long, but had everything you’d need.

"You can close this thing up and this is solid steel. If a hurricane takes this thing out, everybody else is in trouble," he said.

Kenrick said a goal of the Eco Village is to encourage green efficiency. A big part can be living in a tiny home, which have all sorts of different looks.

"St. Pete is a green city, but the standards are set so low that almost any city would be deemed a green a city, so we are trying to raise the level."

If you plan to live in one, here’s what you need to know.

It’s best to check with your city or county about their specific rules. Generally, they are allowed in mobile home parks.

In St. Pete, you can store a mobile tiny home on a residential property, but you can’t live in it and it’s limited to 35 feet in length.

If the home is set on a foundation, it is allowed on vacant land, but subject to zoning requirements.

"They need to bring their design to the city and just ask," Kenrick said.

As he’ll say living small, but making a big impact on the environment.

