Poet, activist Nikki Giovanni visits Florida Southern College

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTSP) -- World-renowned poet and civil rights activist, Nikki Giovanni, is busy during Black History Month.

However, 10News WTSP had the opportunity to speak with her before her lecture at Florida Southern College Thursday night.

Giovanni is a best-selling author of more than 30 book. She has also been nominated for a Grammy. Her poems “Nikki-Rosa” and “Knoxville, Tennessee” have been published in several other collections.

Giovanni talked about how her culture and upbringing influence her work.

“I’m a black American. We were brought here under horrible circumstances and yet we found a way to bring joy,” she said. “We found a way to bring music. We found a way to create a community. We found a way to love.”

Giovanni covered a wide range of topics from space travel to movies to politics. She explained how her generation changed the course of history during the civil rights era.

“I like my generation,” she said. “I think that my generation, and I’ll speak to that tonight, did its job. Our job was to break down segregation, and we did that. The next generation has got a real problem because they’ve got to figure out what to do with the freedom we gave them.”

When asked about today’s political climate, she said the Trump administration worries her. She believes it’s teaching people to be mean and hateful.



