St Petersburg Police Department

ST PETERSBURG -- Police say three people were taken to a local hospital after a stolen car crashed into a house.

It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of 35 S.

Investigators say a stolen Mustang hit an SUV and then crashed into a vacant house.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.

© 2017 WTSP-TV