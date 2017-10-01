Police apprehend suspect after nanny's body found in Winter Park

ORANGE CO., FLA. - Authorities have apprehended a man wanted in connection with the disappearance of an Altamonte Springs woman who went missing last week.

Officials with the Winter Park Police Department say 56-year-old Jennifer Lynn Fulford's body was found Saturday in Orange County after she was reported missing on Wednesday.

Fulford was reported missing when her purse was found on the floor of a home where she works as a nanny.

"Her first granddaughter was born today and she is not responding to any text or phone calls. She was planning to fly to Dallas tomorrow to meet her new grandchild. She would never disappear like this," her husband Robert said in a Facebook post.

Authorities were flooded with information during their search for 53-year-old Scott Nelson, after finding Fulford's SUV.

Surveillance photos released by Winter Park police show Nelson using Fulford's information to access her bank account at an ATM.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found Nelson at a motel in Jacksonville.

Police say Nelson has a criminal history of robbery and is currently on federal probation for that charge.

© 2017 WTSP-TV