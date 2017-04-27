Police ask for help finding fugitive sexual predator

A recently released sexual predator is on the run and U.S. Marshals are now offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

On March 1 Ernest Eugene Reigh was released from prison and dropped off at a Greyhound bus stop in the 7100 block of Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce, Florida.

He never showed up to register at the Federal Probation Office, and is considered a fugitive.

Last seen in Fort Pierce, officials believe he may be in North Carolina or Pennsylvania where he has family, according to a press release.

Reigh was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts on a 12-year-old girl in St. Lucie County in 1996 after forcing her to perform sexual acts for two years. He was also convicted of perjury.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Reigh. He is considered a wanted absconded sexual predator and has a history of carrying firearms.

He is bald with blue eyes, and is about 5 feet and six inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Besides the $2,000 reward, additional money from other sources may be awarded.

Anyone with information about Reigh's whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Crotty at (305) 710-7395 or Task Force Officer John Brady at (954) 707-2457.

© 2017 WTSP-TV