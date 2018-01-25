Police ask for public's help finding missing elderly man

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. - St. Petersburg Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing, elderly man.
Authorities say 81-year-old Elliot Georgina was last seen around 9 a.m. on Thursday morning when he left his Mobile Americana home on the 7200 block of 1st St. NE, when he went ot a local McDonald's to get a sandwich.
Georgina, who is originally from Vermont, was driving a 2018 silver Ford Flex rental car with a tag reading G18P09.
He was last seen wearing a blue polo and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.
