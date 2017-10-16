Police: Bike stolen from visually impaired paratriathlete

The Sarasota Police Department is asking the public's help in looking for a stolen bike. It belongs to a visually impaired paratriathlon athlete.

The victim says sometime between 2 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on October 10, his bike, white with a red stripe, tandem Cannondale racing bike was stolen from his room at the Quality Inn, located at 4800 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

Police say the victim is from Chile and was in town for the Bradenton World Cup paratraiathlon on Oct. 8th. The victim is visually impaired and uses a guide while racing.

The bike is valued at $8,000.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call Civilian Investigator Jeffrey Birdwell at 941-954-7070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Sarasota by calling 941-366-TIPS

© 2017 WTSP-TV