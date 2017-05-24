Police: Brazen teens grab woman's keys, steal car

St. Petersburg police are looking for these two teens in a car theft case. Surveillance photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Two teenagers are being sought after they followed a woman into a Staples store, grabbed her keys and stole her car, according to St. Petersburg police.

About 5 p.m., a woman walked into the store at 2004 34th St. N. and she noticed two teenagers watching her from the curb. As she shopped, the pair is seen following her on surveillance video.

They approached her and one of them forcefully snatched car keys from her hand and ran. He then got into the woman's car and drove off, police said.

Her vehicle has been found, but police are looking for the suspects.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspects to call 727-893-7780 or send a text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

