Police dash cam catches black bear

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- An officer's dash cam caught a black bear running around the city last weekend.
Officer Justin Lindsey was out Saturday night when a large black bear ran in front of his cruiser near Wylam Drive and Veterans Boulevard, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
The bear might be out of its neighborhood after the huge brush fire in the area.
The bear then overturned a large dumpster at a church and was eating the trash.
Local residents need to be careful.
Do not feed or approach a bear. If one is on your property, make noise by yelling and banging pots together to scare the animal away. Also make sure any trash and outside feed to secured.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs