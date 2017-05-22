WTSP
Close

Police dash cam catches black bear

10News Staff , WTSP 5:06 PM. EDT May 22, 2017

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- An officer's dash cam caught a black bear running around the city last weekend.  

Officer Justin Lindsey was out Saturday night when a large black bear ran in front of his cruiser near Wylam Drive and Veterans Boulevard, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The bear might be out of its neighborhood after the huge brush fire in the area.

The bear then overturned a large dumpster at a church and was eating the trash.

Local residents need to be careful.

Do not feed or approach a bear. If one is on your property, make noise by yelling and banging pots together to scare the animal away. Also make sure any trash and outside feed to secured.

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Officials try to get bear out of tree in Winter Haven

WTSP

Couple finds bear cub honking horn inside their SUV

WTSP

Bear surprises woman baking brownies

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories