Police dash cam catches black bear

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- An officer's dash cam caught a black bear running around the city last weekend.

Officer Justin Lindsey was out Saturday night when a large black bear ran in front of his cruiser near Wylam Drive and Veterans Boulevard, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The bear might be out of its neighborhood after the huge brush fire in the area.

The bear then overturned a large dumpster at a church and was eating the trash.

Local residents need to be careful.

Do not feed or approach a bear. If one is on your property, make noise by yelling and banging pots together to scare the animal away. Also make sure any trash and outside feed to secured.

