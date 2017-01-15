Picture of lost boy and dog. Courtesy of Tampa Police Department

UPDATE: The child that was found early Monday morning by police has been reunited with his family.

The family went to sleep and the child left the residence without other family members being aware.

---

Tampa Police need your help identifying this little boy.

Police found the boy and his dog early this morning on West Hillsborough Avenue near Himes Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Monday.

Officers say the boy is described as a 6 or 7-year-old Hispanic male, possibly named "Jesus." He has difficulty speaking to police and can not tell them where he lives or who his parents are.

He is approximately 4'5" and weighs about 85-90 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Police found him wearing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle pajama tops and gray sweat pants.

He is accompanied by a friendly black and white pitbull dog with a blue collar.

The child was located in the 3500 blk of W. Hillsborough Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Monday.

If anyone knows who this child is please call the Tampa Police Department (813) 231-6130.

(© 2017 WTSP)