Police investigating 6 hit-and-run fatalities in 4 days across the Tampa Bay area

Law enforcement agencies are investigating six hit-and-run fatalities in five counties across the Tampa Bay area since Saturday.

Five of the people killed were on foot and one was on a bicycle.

The most recent hit-and-run happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in Highlands County. A Sebring man was hit while walking on US 27 and Southside Boulevard.

Just after midnight Saturday, a 56-year-old man was killed riding his bike along Masterpiece Road and Longhorn Drive in Lake Wales. Polk County sheriff's deputies found pieces of a side mirror from a 1998-2009 Dodge pickup truck.

A few hours later in Highlands County, a 20-year-old man was hit and killed walking along Lakeshore Drive and Meadow Lane. Troopers do not have a description of the vehicle in this case.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday in Manatee County, a 27-year-old man was walking on 15th Street East near 44th Avenue East in Bradenton when he was fatally hit. There is no vehicle description in this case either.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Pasco County, a 56-year-old man from New Port Richey was hit walking along US 19 and Saltwater Boulevard. He died at the scene. Police are looking for a charcoal gray Hyundai sedan or SUV with front-end damage.

Then in Hillsborough County sometime between Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning, a 20-year-old man was hit on Orient Road just north of Hanna Avenue. In this particular case deputies believe the man was hit and then left to die by the side of the road.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said sometime between 4 p.m. Sunday and 2:40 a.m. Monday, a car hit Mostafo Abdalla as he walked along this street. Someone driving by the scene discovered Abdalla's body.

In the Hillsborough County case, deputies are looking for a teal green Dodge pickup truck, made in the late 90s- early 2000s. It is missing the passenger mirror.

If you know anything about this or any of the other hit-and-runs from over the weekend, call police or you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-873-8477.

Interactive Map: Click or tap here to view a map of where each of the hit-and-runs happened

