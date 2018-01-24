Police investigating death after mobile home fire in Seffner

SEFFNER, Fla. -- Multiple Hillsborough County agencies are working a death investigation after a man was discovered dead Wednesday morning following a fire.
When the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the 911 call around 11:00 a.m., a mobile home in the 10000 block of Lee Street in Seffner was on fire.
After the fire was extinguished, a man was discovered dead at the home.
At this time, authorities do not believe there was foul play involved.
Stay with 10News for further details.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2018 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs