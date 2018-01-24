Police investigating death after mobile home fire in Seffner

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: Evgen_Prozhyrko, stock image)

SEFFNER, Fla. -- Multiple Hillsborough County agencies are working a death investigation after a man was discovered dead Wednesday morning following a fire.

When the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the 911 call around 11:00 a.m., a mobile home in the 10000 block of Lee Street in Seffner was on fire.

After the fire was extinguished, a man was discovered dead at the home.

At this time, authorities do not believe there was foul play involved.

