The Kenneth City Police Department is looking for a woman they say is missing and possibly endangered.

Charlene Barchenger was last seen on March 29th. She walked away from her assisted living center in Kenneth City.

Barchenger is in her late 50's and is described as 5'4", 110 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

If you see her, please call 911.

