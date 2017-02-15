Police: Man arrested for stealing bikes out of garages

TAMPA -- A man is behind bars after police say he was stealing bicycles from open garages.

Steven McCullers was arrested February 14 after stealing bicycles valued at $8,000 from several open garaged in the Westchase area. He was caught on camera loading the bikes into a blue, Toyote Rav4.

Two bikes were recovered from his hotel and the rest had been pawned in multiple counties across the state.

McCullers is charged with two counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, three counts of grand theft third degree, burglary of an occupied dwelling, dealing in stolen property, and false information on pawnbroker form.

