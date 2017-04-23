Hector Favio Acevedo is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shyeanne Lewis, 23. HCSO photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- A 24-year-old man is facing charges after deputies went to check on him, and his comments then led investigators to her his deceased girlfriend.

Hector Favio Acevedo is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shyeanne Lewis, 23, who police said was killed early Saturday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a report Acevedo told relatives on Saturday that he wanted to kill himself. Deputies then found that he was a felon in possession of a firearm.

Acevedo then made statements that raised concerns about the well-being of Lewis. Tampa police responded to her apartment, got no response, and then found her dead deceased due to body trauma.

He admitted going to Lewis' apartment at about 3 a.m. and they got into an argument, according to Tampa police. Due to evidence at the scene and Acevedo's statements, he has been charged with murder.

