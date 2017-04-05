Police: Man hospitalized after walking in front of train

Lakeland firefighters work the scene where a man stepped in front of a freight train Wednesday afternoon. Lakeland Fire photo

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A man was been critically injured Wednesday afternoon after he walked in front of a freight train in downtown Lakeland near Munn Park, according to Lakeland police.

North Tennessee Avenue is closed between East Main Street and East Pine Street.

The victim has been taken to a hospital.

