Police: Man hospitalized after walking in front of train

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A man was been critically injured Wednesday afternoon after he walked in front of a freight train in downtown Lakeland near Munn Park, according to Lakeland police.
North Tennessee Avenue is closed between East Main Street and East Pine Street.
The victim has been taken to a hospital.
#TrafficAlert: Tenn @ Munn Park #dwnt #lkld closed due to accident. Train vs pedestrian. Patient taken to #LRH. @LakelandPD investigating. pic.twitter.com/aQNVPqDkaO— Lakeland Fire (@LakelandFD) April 5, 2017
