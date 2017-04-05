WTSP
Police: Man hospitalized after walking in front of train

10News Staff , WTSP 4:07 PM. EDT April 05, 2017

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A man was been critically injured Wednesday afternoon after he walked in front of a freight train in downtown Lakeland near Munn Park, according to Lakeland police.

North Tennessee Avenue is closed between East Main Street and East Pine Street.

The victim has been taken to a hospital.

