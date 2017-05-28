Police: Man solicits oral sex with Steak 'n Shake worker

Mark Anthony Biermann was booked into the Polk County Jail on counts of traveling to meet after luring a child (F2) and using computer/electronic device to seduce solicit lure a child. Polk County sheriff photo

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- A local man is in jailed after he was charged with asking to perform oral sex on a teenage worker at Steak 'n Shake.

About 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Mark Anthony Biermann, 58, was at the restaurant at 6930 Cypress Gardens Blvd. SE, where he ate a meal and then wrote a note on the receipt to the employee, according to Winter Haven police.

Biermann handed the receipt to the young man and said, "Read it later." The note asked if he was interested in oral sex, and had a phone number and was signed, "Mark."

The teen immediately informed the manager and called his parents who reported the incident to police.

A sergeant called the number, posing as the victim, and told Biermann that he was 15 years old, but that didn't dissuade Biermann, police said. Biermann discussed performing oral sex on the victim.

A subsequent call was made to Biermann and once again the sergeant confirmed his age as 15, and again Biermann was not dissuaded and proceeded to tell the victim again that he would perform oral sex on him and then the victim could do the same to Biermann if he wanted.

Biermann added that he would not tell anyone and then agreed to pick up the victim at Giovanni's.

Biermann texted the "victim" letting him know that he would be pulling into the location shortly, and officers on scene visually confirmed Biermann inside of the vehicle. He was arrested.

Biermann told police he believed the victim to be 19 years old, but then also confirmed that when he later spoke to the "victim" he learned he was underage.

He was booked into the Polk County Jail on counts of traveling to meet after luring a child (F2) and using computer/electronic device to seduce solicit lure a child.

