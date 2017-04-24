Police: Mother left infant in hot car to pay fine

The mother – Brandi Leigh Guggino – returned to the car at 12:28 p.m. Guggino said she did not take the child with her to pay a fine because she was asleep and it would not take long. Hillsborough County sheriff photo

TAMPA, Fla. – A mother charged after she left her infant daughter in a closed car outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse so she could go inside to pay a fine.

About 12:17 p.m. Friday, bystanders called over an off-duty Plant City police officer after they saw an infant in a car seat inside a closed Kia, according to Tampa police. The officer saw that the child had a red face, was sweating and rubbing her eyes.

The officer got inside the car and got the child out of the car seat. She was placed inside the officer’s air-conditioned car until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived. The infant was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

Fire Rescue found that the ambient interior temperature of the car was 93 degrees and the temperature of the car seat was 123 degrees.

The mother – Brandi Leigh Guggino – returned to the car at 12:28 p.m. Guggino said she did not take the child with her to pay a fine because she was asleep and it would not take long.

Guggino, 23, is charged with child abuse/neglect. She has bonded out of jail.

