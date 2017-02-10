Police need help finding St. Pete man

Robert Allen Martin, 80, is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 150 pounds, and has white hair, green eyes and wears glasses.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen on the Sunshine Skyway.

Robert Allen Martin, 80, is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 150 pounds, and has white hair, green eyes and wears glasses.

Martin was last seen about 3 a.m. Friday in St. Pete. He is driving a silver 2003 silver Toyota Solara. Florida tag: L621JK. The car was seen headed southbound on the Sunshine Skyway at 9:18 a.m. Friday.

Police said he might be headed to Vero Beach.

If you have any information on Martin, please contact police at 727-893-7780.

