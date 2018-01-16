Police need help identifying an armed robber of a Winter Haven Family Dollar Store

Photo courtesy of Winter Haven Police Department (Photo: Wincapaw, Nadeen)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Police are asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The Family Dollar Store at 206 Avenue T NW in Winter Haven was robbed on January 12th at 9:25 pm by a man dressed all in black with a mask that covered his face.

You can see in the video, the man approached the manager and demanded money while waving a gun in his right hand.

He made his way to the safe behind the counter and placed money into his black backpack while the manager brought him the cash register tray.

He then left the store and took off on a purple BMX-style bike.

Although his face was covered by a mask, a small portion of his face was visible. Police describe the suspect as a black male, about 6 feet tall, and approximately 250 pounds.

He was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, black tennis shoes with white soles, and had one black and one white glove.

Anyone with information is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 if your information leads to an arrest.

