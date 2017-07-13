Police: Pinellas man charged in fatal hit-and-run dead after apparent suicide

TAMPA -- The body of a Pinellas Park man was discovered in the water of Tampa Bay Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.

Officials have identified the man as 28-year-old Ryan Andrew Mogensen of Pinellas Park. Mogensen had been reported as missing by his family Monday and his vehicle was located at the top of the Skyway Bridge.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office believes that it was an apparent suicide from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

He had been arrested on May 30 for his involvement with a fatal hit-and-run that killed John Carl Ryan. Mogensen had been arrested and charged with serious bodily injury and three counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

