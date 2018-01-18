Police presence at St. Pete MLK event sparks concerns

Police lights, stock image. (Photo: ChiccoDodiFC, Thinkstock)

A group of St. Petersburg citizens are expressing concern over what they say was a heavy police presence at the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.

Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times say community organizer Jabaar Edmond doubted officers would have taken the same approach in whiter neighborhoods.

"For blocks and blocks and blocks, just police cars and yellow tape. People actually thought a crime had happened," he said.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Tony Holloway said police were positioned for trouble calls from the after-parade celebration.

A group was expected to bring up the issue at Thursday's city council meeting.

For more, read the Times report.

© 2018 WTSP-TV