Police social media presence helps catch criminals, engage with community

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- At the St. Petersburg’s Police Department, Yolanda Fernandez makes sure to respond to every message that's sent to its Facebook page.



“We get messages like we've seen speeders in our area from this to this time. Can you do something about it or we've seen suspicious activity at this home. So, lots of times we get those messages that can be very valuable,” says Fernandez.



Usually, people would just call the police to let them know a tip, concern or suspicious activity.

Now, they just push the message button on Facebook or Twitter and let them know the information.

Police say it's a more casual way to chat with the community and makes people more comfortable.

Also, if you give a tip via social media, it's anonymous.



Officer Mark Williams is a crime prevention officer in St. Pete. He may not always be on Facebook but he does spend time reading comments. He's also constantly interacting with people via Nextdoor.

Williams never imagined that social media would play such a huge part in catching crooks. He’s been with the department for 18 years and has seen how vital it has become.

“We've become so accustomed to having it and it’s everywhere. So, it helps us generate information and put information out there that is beneficial to our community and our department as well.

To see all the community events the department is involved with such as Coffee with a Cop, you can visit the department's website.

The Tampa Police Department is also very involved in social media and also has a website for events and news.

